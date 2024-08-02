Lebanon attacks Israel again

2 Aug. 10:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israel Defense Forces' press service reported a rocket attack on the north of the country from Lebanon.

According to the IDF, dozens of rockets were fired at Galilee, and the website also published footage of rockets being intercepted in the western part of this region.

It was noted that alarm sirens were heard in a number of Israeli settlements. The Lebanese Hezbollah movement claimed responsibility for the strikes.

Lebanon stated that the strikes on Israel were carried out in response to the Israeli Air Force raids on the settlements of Kfar Kila and Shamaa.