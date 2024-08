2 Aug. 10:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Iranian media, the former Foreign Minister of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif, has been appointed as Vice President.

The decree appointing the former Foreign Minister as Vice President for Strategic Affairs was signed by the newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Let us remind you that Zarif served as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic from 2013 to 2021.