Residents to start returning to Gulabird in Lachin district in 2024

2 Aug. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The process of returning residents to the village of Gulabird in the Lachin district of Azerbaijan will begin this year.

Its beginning was announced by the Special Representative of the President in the Lachin district, Masim Mammadov, Report reports.

According to Mammadov, other villages will also be built in the Lachin district: Gorchu, Shalva, Erikli, etc.

The Lachin district, which is located in Eastern Zangezur, continues to revive. On July 3, the first child was born in the village of Sus, his parents — children of internally displaced persons — recently returned to their homeland. In mid-July, a kindergarten opened in the village of Zabukh. A school will be operating in Sus from next year.