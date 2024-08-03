Georgia does not need American money, Shalva Papuashvili says

3 Aug. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The money that the US refused to transfer to Georgia were not intended for the budget, to pay salaries, benefits and pensions, the head of the parliament Shalva Papuashvili said. He admitted that the state still does not understand who in Georgia received them previously and how the American funding was used.

The Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili tried to dispel citizens' fears in connection with the US decision to curtail the financial assistance program for the republic in the amount of $95 mln (less than 1% of Georgia's budget).

Papuashvili emphasized that American money were never intended for the Georgian budget and were not used to pay salaries to public sector employees, social benefits and pensions. The head of the parliament explained that Georgia is in no way supported by the US and provides itself.