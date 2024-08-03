Hezbollah attacks IDF in Western Galilee

3 Aug. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IRNA

Hezbollah launched a missile attack on northern Israeli towns, justifying it by the deaths of its soldiers as a result of Israeli Air Force bombings. Representatives of the movement stated that some missiles hit their targets.

Today, the press service of the Lebanese military-political movement Hezbollah reported the missile attacks by its troops against IDF bases in the Western Galilee.

Hezbollah justified the cross-border missile attacks by the deaths of its soldiers as a result of Israeli Air Force bombings of the movement's military facilities.

It is specified that several dozen missiles were aimed at bases in moshav Avivim, kibbutz Baram and the city of Shlomi. Representatives of the Lebanese movement assured that some missiles hit their targets and caused destruction and the deaths of Israeli soldiers.