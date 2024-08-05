Sandstorm hits Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province

5 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A severe sandstorm has severely impacted Iran's southeastern provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan and South Khorasan, affecting over one million residents and sending hundreds to hospitals.

A total of 1,362 people sought medical treatment between July 29 and August 2 due to respiratory, cardiac and eye problems caused by the storm. Of these, 111 individuals were hospitalized and 1,251 received outpatient care.

Severe weather conditions are expected to persist until mid-next week, with wind speeds reaching up to 104 km/h.

The National Meteorological Organization has issued an orange-level warning for potential flooding and severe instability in parts of Sistan and Baluchestan, Hormozgan, Kerman and Fars provinces.

Local reports indicate drastic reductions in visibility and worsening air quality, particularly in northern Sistan and Baluchestan. The storm has also significantly disrupted daily life and economic activities.