Iran may attack Israel in next 24 hours - U.S.

5 Aug. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken informed foreign ministers of the G7 that Iran and the Hezbollah movement could launch an offensive against Israel within the next 24 hours.

Blinken said the U.S. doesn't know the exact timing of the attacks but stressed it could start as early as the next 24-48 hours - meaning as early as Monday.

"Limiting the impact of their strikes is the best chance to prevent all-out war," Blinken said.

Earlier, Iran owed to respond to the assassinations by Israel of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.