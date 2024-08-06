Saakashvili's pardon being prepared in Georgia

6 Aug. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili said that the President of the country Salome Zurabishvili is preparing a plan to pardon former leader Mikheil Saakashvili.

He noted that Zurabishvili still had the post of president thanks to Saakashvili and the opposition party "United National Movement" (UNM). The Speaker emphasized that she was with the former President of the country and his party.

"You have seen the mood of the Georgian people, the decision of the Constitutional Court and the Parliament regarding her impeachment. Of course, all this has its responsibilities in connection with the pardon, and I am sure that she will have such plans",

Shalva Papuashvili said.

Papuashvili also recalled the vote on Zurabishvili's impeachment in October 2023. He said that the "UNM" had opposed the procedure, which allowed her to remain in office.