Armenian wrestler Artur Aleksanyan has reached the final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

On August 6, Aleksanyan faced the current world champion from Cuba, Gabriel Rosillo, in the final of the Greco-Roman wrestling competition in the 97 kg weight category at the Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris.

The Armenian athlete won with a score of 5:3 and will now compete for his second Olympic gold medal. The final will be held on August 7.