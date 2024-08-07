Azerbaijan expands route from China to Europe

7 Aug. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's First Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev and Kyrgyz ambassador to Azerbaijan Maksat Mamytkanov held talks today.

The sides discussed cargo transportation along the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Caspian Sea-Azerbaijan route.

The officials also discussed the possible increase in the volume of cargo transportation related to the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad.

Moreover, the meeting addressed issues of trade and economic cooperation, including the prospects of oil supplies from Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan and the export of Kyrgyz agricultural products such as mutton and beans.