Number of trucks to cross Russia-Georgia border increasing at Verkhny Lars

7 Aug. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of trucks in the electronic line to cross the Russian-Georgian border through the Verkhny Lars checkpoint in Russia's North Ossetia has neared 4,500, according to the North Ossetian Traffic Management Center.

As of August 7 morning, 4,433 trucks were registered in the electronic line.

Earlier, North Ossetian head Sergei Menyailo signed an order limiting the access of trucks headed to Georgia from Russia due to the absence of vacant spots on truck parking lots. He said that the Verkhny Lars checkpoint was working normally, yet some lanes were closed on the side of Georgia. The order does not apply to passenger transport.

The Georgian Military Highway goes through highlands. Currently, this is the only land route connecting Russia to Georgia and Armenia.