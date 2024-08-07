Iran to reconsider response to Israel over Haniyeh killing - U.S.

7 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Washington believes U.S. President Joe Biden’s efforts may be paying off as Iran may be reconsidering a plan for major retaliation after assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, the Washington Post reported.

But Hezbollah is still a wild card, officials said.

"Tehran may also be dissuaded by the U.S. show of force this week, and secret White House communications passed via the Swiss embassy in Tehran and the Iranian mission at the United Nations," the report reads.

Earlier, it was reported that over the past week Biden has conducted an intense round of diplomacy and military preparation to stave off a conflict in the Middle East.