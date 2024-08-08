Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences over Ismail Berdiyev death

8 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed his condolences to the family and loved ones of Ismail Berdiyev, the Chairman of the Coordination Center of Muslims of the North Caucasus and the Mufti of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, who died on August 5.

The message of condolence says that the Azerbaijani leader received the sad news with deep sorrow.

He recalled that Ismail Berdiyev was a great friend of Azerbaijan, who made a significant contribution to the development of friendly and neighborly relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.

"In recognition of his many years of fruitful work in strengthening friendly ties between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Russia, he was awarded the State Order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, “Dostlug”," Ilham Aliyev said.

According to the Azerbaijani head of state, Ismail's extensive spiritual work in promoting religious tolerance and understanding, as well as deepening interfaith and intercivilizational dialogue, earned him deep respect not only within his own country but also beyond its borders.