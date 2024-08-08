Armenia confirms removal of Zangezur Corridor clause from peace treaty draft

8 Aug. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has confirmed Baku's statement regarding the removal of the regional communications clause from the draft peace treaty.

The clause, which concerns the Zangezur Corridor, has been mutually agreed upon by both Armenia and Azerbaijan to be addressed at a later stage.

Spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan noted that the article related to regional communications was removed from the draft of the peace agreement by mutual consent. She added that the effective unblocking continues to be an important part of Armenia's vision and agenda for peace and economic development in the region.

Earlier, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan Elchin Amirbayov said that Armenia and Azerbaijan decided to take this paragraph out of the peace agreement and to refer it to a later stage.