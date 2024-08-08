Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Israeli Ambassador discuss situation in Middle East

8 Aug. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry, a meeting was held between the Russian President's Special Representative for the Middle East and African countries, the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation and the Israeli Ambassador to the country on Thursday, August 8.

During the conversation between Mikhail Bogdanov and Simona Halperin, further development of Russian-Israeli multifaceted relations was discussed.

"An exchange of views also took place on the development of the military-political situation in the Middle East with an emphasis on the tasks of de-escalation of the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone and in the region as a whole",

the Russian Foreign Ministry said.