Israel threatens to "strike back like never before"

Israeli enemies that are threatening to inflict unprecedented damage to the country should expect a retribution that has never been seen before, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.

"Enemies from Iran and Hezbollah are threatening to harm us in ways they have not used in the past. Whoever does such a thing can expect us to strike back as we did never before," Gallant said.

The defense minister made the remarks at a meeting with Israel Defense Forces recruits at a military base in the central part of the country.

Israel "has significant capabilities," the official continued, without elaborating. He also expressed hope that Israel's enemies "will come to their senses and not cause war to break out on additional fronts."