Israel says rockets fired from Lebanon

Israel reported the launch of dozens of rockets from Lebanon targeting the Western Galilee region in northern Israel, resulting in fires that are currently being tackled by firefighting teams, according to Israeli media on Monday.

The country's official broadcaster, KAN, said that "more than 30 rocket-propelled grenades were fired at Western Galilee overnight from Lebanon."

Channel 12 reported four firefighting teams are actively working to extinguish the fires that broke out in Western Galilee as a result of the rocket fire from Lebanon.

According to the channel, two anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon at the Metula area in northern Israel, but no casualties were reported.