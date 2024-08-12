Lufthansa extends flight ban to Middle East countries

12 Aug. 17:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The airlines included in the Lufthansa Group have extended the flight ban to the cities of Amman, Beirut, Tehran, Erbil and Tel Aviv, the company's press service writes.

The reason for the suspension of flights was the aggravation of the situation in the Middle East. The ban has been extended until August 21. The companies offered customers free rebooking and cancellation.

The press service expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and recommended that affected passengers use the specified services.

Let us remind you that earlier, Lufthansa suspended all flights to the Middle East until August 13.