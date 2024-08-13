Foreign tourists in Georgia spend most money on housing

13 Aug. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Foreign tourists in Georgia spent about 3.4 million lari (or 116 million rubles) from April to June of this year. This is 2.7% more than for the same period in 2023. Information about this was published on the National Statistics Service "Sakstat" website.

Travelers spent the most money on hotels and renting housing (1.2 million lari or 40.9 million rubles). Next come expenses on various goods and souvenirs (960 thousand lari or 33.1 million rubles). Among the top three are food and drinks (600.6 thousand lari or 20.7 million rubles).

In April-June, the average cost of one trip for a foreign tourist in Georgia decreased by 1.8% and amounted to 2.2 thousand lari.

Let us remind you that Georgia's income increased by 5.2% thanks to international tourism. The increase amounted to more than $2 billion. Russian travelers spent the most, followed by tourists from Türkiye, Europe and England, Israel and Azerbaijan.