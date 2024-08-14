Gaza talks kick off in Doha. Will Israel-Hamas talks culminate in deal?

14 Aug. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The next round of talks on resolving the situation in the Gaza Strip is set to be held in Qatar, Doha, on August 15.

"The next round of talks is expected to take place in the Qatari capital of Doha tomorrow. Mossad chief David Barnea will lead the Israeli delegation," advisor to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Dmitry Gendelman said.

According to Al Mayadeen, Hamas will not participate in the meetings taking place in Doha. Hamas asserted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set new conditions that undermine the negotiation process.

Earlier, an Israeli source said that Hamas's new leader Yahya Sinwar wants a ceasefire deal.

In turn, Netanyahu’s office claimed the demands aren’t new and merely complement and clarify the earlier offer.