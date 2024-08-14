Pakistani PM to participate in COP29

14 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Prime Minister of Pakistan will pay a visit to Azerbaijan to attend COP29, Pakistani ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin said.

"Pakistan has always supported Azerbaijan, especially in the Karabakh issue. We will try to further develop cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan," Qasim Mohiuddin said.

He noted that Azerbaijan and Pakistan also have strong cooperation within international organisations.

The envoy noted that Pakistan highly appreciates Azerbaijan's support of the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

The UNFCCC COP 29 sessions will be held from 11 to 22 November 2024 in Baku.