French airlines want to resume flights to Beirut

14 Aug. 19:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two French air carriers, Air France and Transavia France, want to resume flights to the Lebanese capital soon, French media reported.

The restriction of flights to Beirut is related to the growing tensions in the Middle East. Airline employees are actively monitoring the situation in the region and assessing the possibility of resuming air traffic. The launch of planes from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport to Lebanon is scheduled for August 15.

Earlier, several other European airlines refused to fly to Beirut due to the tense situation. Among them are the Italian airline ITA Airways and the German company Lufthansa Group. Armenia and Russia have refused to cancel flights to Lebanon and Israel while the skies over these countries are open.