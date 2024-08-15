Israeli army kills 2 Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon

15 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli army said it killed two Hezbollah fighters in a drone strike on the town of Marjayoun in southern Lebanon.

It marked the first Israeli attack on the town since hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah escalated on Oct. 8, 2023, Anadolu reported.

In a statement posted on X, the Israeli military said that in addition to the drone strike, Israeli warplanes also struck a building used by Hezbollah in the town of Ayta ash Shab, and artillery shelling targeted the village of Rmeish in Bint Jbeil district.‏

On Wednesday, Lebanon's Ministry of Health reported that two people were killed and four others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on Marjayoun Square.