US: Iran to attack Israel with help of Hezbollah or Houthis

15 Aug. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The National Security Council's Strategic Communications Coordinator, John Kirby, said that Iran had not abandoned the idea of ​​attacking Israel and expected it at any time.

"The information we have suggests that Iran has not abandoned its threat to launch an attack on Israel",

John Kirby said.

He noted that Tehran could involve the Lebanese Hezbollah movement and the Yemeni Houthis in the attack on Israel.

According to Kirby, the White House believes that an Iranian attack could occur in the coming days.