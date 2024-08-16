Macron to pay visit to Armenia

16 Aug. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to visit Armenia on September 21 - the country's Independence Day, the Zhoghovurd newspaper reported.

The details of his visit are currently being finalized, the newspaper reported citing Armenian diaspora.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has invited Macron to pay a state visit to Armenia on Independence Day on February 21. In mid-July, the head of the Armenian government confirmed that the invitation remains in force.

Emmanuel Macron has already visited Yerevan in October 2018.