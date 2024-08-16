"Russia's annexation of Armenia" to be removed from Armenian history textbook

16 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The section presenting the joining of Eastern Armenia to the Russian Empire in 1828 as "annexation" will be changed in the near future in the newly approved Armenian History textbook intended for 8th-grade students, the Armenian Ministry of Education reporetd.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed strong objections to a new history textbook introduced in Armenian schools, accusing it of distorting Russia’s historical role.

The ministry’s criticism centers on the textbook’s portrayal of events from the late 18th to early 19th centuries in the South Caucasus.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the textbook includes a chapter that revises the results of the Russian-Persian War of 1826-1828. The ministry condemned the textbook’s depiction of the Turkmanchay Treaty as "annexation of Eastern Armenia," characterizing this interpretation as an attempt to "rewrite common history."