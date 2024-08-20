Georgian authorities to crack down on Saakashvili's party after elections

20 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The ruling Georgian Dream party said it would initiate a legal process that would result in the opposition United National Movement party and all its “satellite or successor” parties being declared unconstitutional “once a constitutional majority is secured” in the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26.

It was noted the party needed to secure a constitutional majority to “improve the quality of the domestic political system”.

"We need to secure a constitutional majority in order to qualitatively improve the political system, which cannot be achieved without removing the collective United National Movement from politics. Upon securing a constitutional majority, we will initiate a legal process that will result in the United National Movement and all its satellite or successor parties being declared unconstitutional”, the party said.

According to the Georgian Dream, the collective National Movement still has powerful external protectors. The party believes these are the forces that provided the local and international coordination of all the campaigns waged against Georgia, including the second front campaign.