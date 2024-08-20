Iran closes German language institute at German embassy

20 Aug. 19:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The German language institute at the German embassy in Tehran is being closed. This was reported by the judiciary's Mizan news agency of the Islamic Republic.

The decision to close two branches associated with the German government was made by the Iranian leadership due to the fact that they regularly violated the country's laws and committed major financial fraud.

Let us remind you that about a month ago, the German Interior Ministry banned the Islamic Center in Hamburg and its divisions. The Ministry called the institution an extremist organization pursuing anticonstitutional goals and explained that this center supported Hezbollah.