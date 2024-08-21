Azerbaijani wrestler wins bronze medal at world championship

21 Aug. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first winners of the World Under-17 Wrestling Championships in Amman were announced. Three athletes of the Azerbaijani national team competed in Greco-Roman wrestling for the bronze medal.

In the consolation match, Azerbaijani wrestler Amrah Amrahov (4️8️ kg) defeated Kaloyan Ivanov from Bulgaria with a complete advantage (9:0) and advanced to the match for bronze. He won third place against Edige Tolevtayev (Kazakhstan) with a score of 3:1 and won a bronze medal.

Azerbaijani wrestler Ali Nazarov (55 kg) lost in the consolation match to Sardar Kholmurzaev from Uzbekistan with a score of 3:10 and finished the world championship in 5th place.