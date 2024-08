21 Aug. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Croatian football club GNK Dinamo Zagreb defeated Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC at the Stadion Maksimir, Zagreb 3:0 on August 20.

Substitute Sandro Kulenovic scored a late brace after Marko Pjaca had put Dinamo ahead.

The game was Qarabag FK's first UEFA Champions League playoff match.

The second leg will take place in the Azerbaijani capital on August 28.