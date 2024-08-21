Belarusian Embassy attacked in Armenia

21 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A protest was held in front of the Belarusian embassy in Yerevan over the latest statements by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

The protestors threw tomatoes, eggs and potatoes at the embassy building.

Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko criticized the Armenian government in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV channel.

According to him, the West doesn't need Armenia. Lukashenko noted that after Emmanuel Macron resigns as President of France, everyone will forget about Armenia.