22 Aug. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian border guards detained five people who illegally crossed the border with Türkiye. This was reported by local media.

The republic's border police confirmed the fact of detention, and also reported that the group of people was caught at the border guard station of the Charali border sector of the Akhaltsikhe department.

According to the information, the group illegally entered Georgia from Türkiye, bypassing the border checkpoint.

The detainees face up to 5 years in prison.