Trains to connect Moscow and Tashkent again

23 Aug. 10:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

In September 2024, Uzbekistan Railways will resume service from Tashkent to Moscow. This is a significant event in the restoration of international traffic after the interruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Until now, service on this route had been suspended since 2020.

"From September 24, 2024, services were launched on the Tashkent - Moscow - Tashkent route in order to ensure passenger comfort",

the press service of Uzzheldorpass JSC (a structural division of Uzbekistan Railways) said.

Let us remind you that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on all areas of life, including transport. In 2020, many countries closed their borders and suspended international flights to limit the spread of the virus. Uzbek Railways had also to suspend service on the Tashkent-Moscow route, which affected many people who were planning to travel.

The ban on international travel affected both tourists and labor migrants who regularly traveled between Uzbekistan and Russia. The elimination of rail service significantly complicated logistics, and many people began to look for alternative routes, which were not always convenient and safe.

Throughout the pandemic, the Uzbek authorities have been actively working to restore economic ties with other countries. The resumption of rail service is not only the restoration of a convenient mode of travel but also a step towards normalizing relations with Russia and strengthening Uzbekistan's economic position in the region.