23 Aug. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, held talks, following which 11 documents were signed. They are aimed at deepening cooperation between the countries.

In particular, the parties signed the Agreement on Allied Relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The signing of the document was commented on by the President of Uzbekistan.

"Azerbaijan is our important strategic partner, and the country is our ally from today on",

Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.