23 Aug. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A landslide in Phuket has killed eight people, including Russian citizens, the local newspaper "Khao Sot" reports.

"The incident has killed eight people: three Thai citizens, three Myanmar citizens and two Russian citizens",

the publication said.

It is known that the dead Russians were married. They were on vacation in Thailand.

A landslide has covered a villa in the tourist area of ​​Karon.