Ararat Mirzoyan and new Iranian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation issues

24 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held phone talks with Iran’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Sayyid Abbas Araghchi.

Mirzoyan congratulated Araghchi on his appointment as Iran's Foreign Minister and wished him success in his new important mission.

The sides discussed issues related to the agenda of Armenia-Iran bilateral relations, emphasizing the readiness of both sides to make continuous efforts towards further strengthening of friendly ties and strong partnership in areas of mutual interest.