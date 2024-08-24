Friendship Park project kicks off in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

24 Aug. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The project on the establishment of the 'Friendship Park' project has been launched in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said.

"In Fuzuli, the 'Friendship Park' project has officially begun. The exchange of experience is essential to us, and it's worth noting that the number of projects has significantly exceeded expectations. Today, the projects discussed by the heads of state, which are future-oriented, are valued at over $1 billion. We are confident that these figures are realistic and achievable," Abdullayev said.

Mirzo Ulugbek full secondary school No.1, built in cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, was inaugurated in August, 2023.