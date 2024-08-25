Georgian airports becoming busier

25 Aug. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgian airports show positive dynamics. From April to June 2024, they saw 25% more passengers comparing to the previous year. Regular flights make up most of the passenger traffic.

For April-May 2024, total passenger figure in Georgian airports is nearly 2 mln people, representing an increase of 25% from 2022. The relevant information was published by the National Statistics Service of the Republic.

Over 90% of the total passenger flow was accounted for by regular flights.

According to the service, the number of flights also increased to nearly 8,000, which is a gain of 26% from 2023.

Georgian Airlines carried about 170,000 passengers.