Azerbaijan continues to help Türkiye in extinguishing fires

25 Aug. 11:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Forest fires in Türkiye continue to destroy the country's ecosystem. For over a week, Azerbaijan has been helping the neighbor country cope with the disaster.

BE-200 amphibious aircraft, which belongs to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, continues to support Turkish rescuers in extinguishing devastating fires, the ministry informed.

Over the past 24 hours, the ministry has been participating in extinguishing the fire in the Usak-Eshme region. Currently, the rescuers are fighting with fires in the forests of Türkiye.

Forest fires in Türkiye are raging for over a week. Nearly 4,000 people were evacuated from four regions of the country. Over 50 helicopters and airplanes, as well as 360 units of ground equipment, have been commissioned for firefighting. Squally winds and high air temperatures are hampering the elimination of the disaster.