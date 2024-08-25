Free open-air cinema opens in Kislovodsk

25 Aug. 13:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Near Staroye Lake in Kislovodsk a free summer open-air cinema has been opened. The administration will publish the schedule of screenings on its website and social media pages.

The Staroye Lake in Kislovodsk is being turned into an attraction not only for local residents, but also for visitors to the city. An open-air summer cinema was opened on its territory, the resort administration informs. The movies there are free.

“The new stage and large LED screen, which we have provided as part of the improvement of the lake, will be used for free film screenings,”

- Kislovodsk administration said.