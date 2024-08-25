Israel arrives in Cairo for talks

25 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A plane carrying Israeli representatives landed in Egypt. They arrived for another round of hostage talks. The arrival was announced by the Israeli Prime Minister’s office.

The Israeli delegation landed in Cairo to participate in talks on stopping the fighting in Gaza and releasing the hostages, media reports, citing the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The Israeli delegation arrived in Cairo,”

- Benjamin Netanyahu informed.

The information on negotiations to be held in Cairo today appeared yesterday. Mossad chief David Barnea went to Egypt from Tel Aviv.