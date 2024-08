26 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Palestine will submit an application for joining BRICS after the October summit in Kazan, Palestinian ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said.

"After our first participation in the summit we will send an application for joining this association," Nofal said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to attend the BRICS summit to be held in Kazan in October, as well as promised that one session would be fully devoted to Palestine.