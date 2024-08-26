Azerbaijani Foreign Minister to visit Ankara

26 Aug. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Turkish media, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister will arrive in Ankara on August 27.

During the one-day visit, Jeyhun Bayramov will meet with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

The central topics of the upcoming talks will be bilateral relations and the situation in the region. In particular, the ministers will talk about the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Armenian-Turkish settlement.

In addition to this, the latest events in the Middle East, including the situation in the Gaza Strip, will be discussed.