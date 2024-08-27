Vladimir Putin congratulates Mehriban Aliyeva

27 Aug. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian leader Vladimir Putin sent a birthday greeting to First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

The Russian President drew attention to the high authority that Mehriban Aliyeva rightfully enjoys among her compatriots and abroad.

"In Russia, your personal contribution to strengthening the allied relations between our countries and mutually beneficial cooperation across various areas is highly valued",

Putin said.

The President noted that he warmly recalled the recent communication in Baku.

"I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, prosperity, and success in your state duties. Please convey my warm regards to Ilham Heydarovich and all members of your family",

Putin said.