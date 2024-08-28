Bonfire caused forest fire in Feodosia

28 Aug. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Ministry of Emergency Situations revealed the cause of the forest fire in Feodosia: a bonfire and careless handling of fire. A criminal case has been initiated.

The cause of the devastating fire on Mount Tepe-Oba in Feodosia is already known. The fire started because of a bonfire in the forest, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Crimea Igor Skurtul said.

A criminal case has been initiated under Article 262 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (violation of the regime of natural territories). А violator will face mandatory or сorrectional labor.

Skurtul noted that this year, the number of fires in Crimea has increased by 35%. To date, the republic has experienced almost 3,000 fires of various degrees. 10 criminal cases has been initiated.

Most often, fires occur due to careless handling of fire in forested areas. In Crimea, an extreme fire hazard has been declared until the end of summer, so any unattended fire, even the smallest one, can cause a major inflammaton.