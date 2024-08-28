Dangerous spices found at Batumi market

28 Aug. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Dangerous spices were discovered at the Batumi market. The spices concerned contain excessive amounts of lead. A street vendor selling contaminated spices was fined.

In dry spices at the Batumi market, excessive amounts of lead were found. They were delivered to the vendor by the NTK 2016 company. Samples of the products were sent to the laboratory for testing, the National Food Agency of Georgia reports.

The results of the laboratory analysis are as follows: the dry seasoning contained approximately 9,323 mg/kg of lead. This significantly exceeds the permissible limit and may be dangerous to health.

The inspectors sealed all stocks of the products, and the sale of spices was immediately stopped.

The agency’s employees identified other violations as well.