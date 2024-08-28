4-year old accidentally shatters ancient jar in Israeli museum

28 Aug. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

An emergency recently occurred in one of the museums in Israel: a boy accidentally broke a clay jay that is nearly 3,500 years old. The incident occurred in Haifa.

A preschooler dropped and shattered an ancient exhibit in a Haifa museum, Israeli media report.

A 4-year-old boy was on an excursion to the Hecht Museum, where the majority of exhibits are not fenced off so that visitors can get closer to them. The child touched an ancient jar that is 3,500 years old. As a result, the vessel fell and shattered.

However, the museum emphasized that the little visitor did not cause serious material damage. Moreover, the jar will be restored. The restoration will not take much time, and soon the vessel will again delight those wishing to discover ancient history.

"Such situations are terrible, but they happen. We invite the child, his parents and everyone who wants to an excursion that we will conduct ourselves,”

- Museum Director Inbal Rivlin said.

She also expressed hope that the boy will not lose his passion for beautiful things after the accident.