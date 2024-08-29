Georgia considering making Orthodoxy state religion

29 Aug. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The ruling Georgian Dream party plans to declare Orthodoxy as the state religion in Georgia, the Georgian opposition media reported.

Later, this information was confirmed by head of the public relations service of the Patriarchate of Georgia Andria Jagmaidze confirmed.

“We have lately seen the government accentuating national values and traditions, leading peace policy and doing much for the church. The government wishes to strengthen the role and status of the church and promote the protection of Christian values and traditions," Jagmaidze said.

According to hims, the Georgian Orthodox Church is considering the issue which will take time.