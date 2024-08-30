Iran increases stockpile of uranium enriched - IAEA

30 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels in defiance of international demands, a confidential report by the UN’ nuclear watchdog said.

The report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), seen by The Associated Press, said that as of August 17, Iran has 164.7 kg of uranium enriched up to 60 %. That’s an increase of 22.6 kg since the IAEA’s last report in May.

Uranium enriched up to 60% purity is just a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%.

By IAEA’s definition, around 42 kg of uranium enriched to 60% is the amount at which creating one atomic weapon is theoretically possible - if the material is enriched further, to 90%.