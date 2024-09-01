Georgia’s CEC stops parties’ registration for parliamentary elections

1 Sep. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The 1st phase of the election campaign has come to an end in Georgia. The registration of parties participating in the parliamentary elections has ended. According to the Central Election Commission, citizens will have to make their choice in favor of either the ruling Georgian Dream or one of the 26 opposition parties.

According to the Central Election Commission of Georgia, Georgian political parties will no longer be able to submit applications to participate in the parliamentary elections that will take place on October 26. The last day of registry was Friday, August 30.

By this time, according to CEC officials, 27 parties managed to complete the documents. Thus, Georgian citizens will cast their ballots on October 26, either for the ruling Georgian Dream or for one of the 26 opposition parties.

The Central Election Commission explained that the Georgian Dream and 9 other parties represented in the current Georgian parliament were registered automatically, without the need to collect and submit 25,000 signatures of Georgian citizens to the CEC.

Three dozen parties from the non-parliamentary opposition were able to fulfill this mandatory requirement, but 13 of them were ultimately denied registration.

Now, the registered parties have four weeks to submit lists of candidates for deputies to the CEC. The same person cannot be a candidate on the lists of two or more parties. Each list must contain from 30 to 200 politicians.